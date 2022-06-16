Suspect charged as victim dies 1 day after southeast Calgary shooting

A Calgary man was charged in relation to a shooting on Tuesday in the southeast community of Forest Lawn. The victim died the following day. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

A Calgary man faces charges in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting in a southeast community that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of 45th Street S.E. in Forest Lawn at about 8:10 a.m. for reports of a shooting, police said in a release.

A man with life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital. He died the following evening.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested a suspect in the Erin Woods area. Sam Frank Barbera, 35, was charged with seven offences and further charges are pending as the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is now assisting with the investigation.

"We believe this was a targeted attack and a senseless act that has cost someone their life," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a release.

"While a significant portion of shootings are targeted in our city, gun violence doesn't just impact those involved in crime. It puts our entire community at risk."

This marks the 14th homicide and 66th shooting in Calgary this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.