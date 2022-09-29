New suspect charged with murder in death of woman, charges withdrawn against husband

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against a new suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in Vaughan and have withdrawn charges against her husband. (CBC - image credit)

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against a new suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in Vaughan and have withdrawn charges against her husband.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they have charged Ahmad Shekeb Askarzada, 43, with first-degree murder and arson endangering life in the death of Naheed Askaryar, 64.

Askarzada was arrested and charged on Thursday. Police have not specified his relationship, if any, to the victim.

Also on Thursday, police said they withdrew the same charges against the victim's 71-year-old husband.

This comes after investigators uncovered more evidence in light of new information from the community, police said in the release.

On Friday, Sept. 23, at about 7:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent in Vaughan after receiving a report of a fire. Police were asked to help firefighters.

They found Askaryar unresponsive inside the home. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have said that the victim died of stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the homicide unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

