Suspect charged with murder in death of man found shot near Fort Worth stockyards

A suspect was arrested in the death of a man who was found shot in the head on Nov. 25 near the Fort Worth stockyards, according to Fort Worth jail records.

Odell Thompson, 50, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Friday and faces a murder charge.

Julian Rey Torrez, 46, was found by police with a gunshot wound to the head in the backyard of a residence in the 2300 block of North Houston Street, west of the stockyards.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a group of three people left the scene in a vehicle in a hurry right after the gunshot was heard.

Police initially said there were no suspects in custody at the time of the shooting.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Torrez’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the manner of his death a homicide.