Suspect charged with murder and attempted murder after Birmingham stabbings

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder after a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Zephaniah McLeod, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, Birmingham, will appear at the city’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday following knife attacks which resulted in the death of Jacob Billington on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The force declared a major incident after Mr Billington was killed and seven other people were stabbed during a rampage in the city centre spanning some 90 minutes.

Two of the victims remain in a critical condition – with one, a 22-year-old woman, now critical but stable.

Another man, aged 30, remains in a serious condition in hospital, while four others have been discharged.

Mr Billington was fatally stabbed in Irving Street, Birmingham, at about 1.52am, while out with old school friends from Liverpool, who were visiting the city.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a stab wound to the neck.

His devastated family paid tribute to him as the “light of our life”, in a statement issued through police on Monday.

The 23-year-old, from Crosby, Merseyside, had been working as a library intern at Sheffield Hallam University, after graduating there, and was also a drummer in a band.

A university spokesman said: “Jacob was a Sheffield Hallam graduate and had joined the library as a graduate intern, where his warmth and enthusiasm made him a greatly valued member of our team.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

One of Mr Billington’s friends, Michael Callaghan, also 23 and a fellow bandmate, was seriously injured in the attack.

Both men had previously attended Sacred Heart Catholic College in Crosby, where prayers were said on Monday evening for their families.

In a statement the school said: “We are saddened at the events in Birmingham which took Jacob’s life and left Michael critically injured.”

It added: “We are praying for Michael’s recovery and will never forget Jacob, his life touched so many in our school.”

