Suspect charged with attempted murder in Toronto subway stabbing that injured one

TORONTO — Police say a man accused of stabbing another passenger on a Toronto subway has been charged with attempted murder.

Local police say they arrested the 25-year-old man on Friday, one day after the attack.

Police have said both men were on the southbound subway on Thursday afternoon when they got into an argument.

Investigators allege one man stabbed the other multiple times before leaving the train at Eglinton Station.

Officers say the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that in addition to attempted murder, the accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press