Suspect charged with attempted murder in daylight Kingston shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with a March 24 shooting near the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., that left one person with life-threatening injuries. (Dan Taekema/CBC - image credit)

A 22-year-old from Toronto has been charged with attempted murder after a daylight shooting in Kingston, Ont., left one person with life-threatening injuries and caused the temporary shutdown of a federal penitentiary.

The shooting took place March 24 on Bath Road, near the Collins Bay Institution.

Police said at the time they believed the shooting was targeted and that they were searching for a grey Honda Civic with several armed men inside.

One witness told CBC that they saw one person aiming a handgun at a vehicle before jumping into the Honda and speeding off.

The nearby prison was closed during the police investigation.

Dozen charges in total

Kingston Police said Friday night that with the help of police in Toronto, they executed a search warrant on Dixon Road in Etobicoke late Thursday and arrested one of the suspects.

They now face a dozen charges, including:

Two counts of attempted murder.

Two counts of pointing a firearm.

Possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Arson/fire causing property damage.

Obstructing a police officer.

The suspect was arrested without incident, police said. He was then taken to Kingston Police headquarters and remanded into custody there.