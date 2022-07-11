Suspect in car theft ran over an officer’s legs before high-speed chase, CMPD says

Jonathan Limehouse
·2 min read
Melissa Melvin Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured an officer and led police on a high-speed chase into South Carolina last week.

Police received a call about a stolen vehicle from an auto business at 100 Red Roof Drive in southwest Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The business was tracking the vehicle, CMPD said in a tweet.

When officers approached the vehicle in the 8800 block of Sharonbrook Drive, they found 22-year-old Bryan Calderon in the driver’s seat, CMPD said. Calderon drove off, striking and knocking down one of the officers and “running over his legs,” the tweet said.

Calderon led officers on a high-speed chase in which his vehicle reached speeds around 100 mph, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The nearly 30-minute chase went into York County, S.C., where South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Calderon near the 3000 block of Saluda Road in Rock Hill, CMPD said.

The injured officer suffered “scrapes and bruises” and is expect to be OK, CMPD said. Police did not identify the officer.

Calderon was charged in South Carolina for hit-and-run and driving while impaired, CMPD said. He is facing additional charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, hit-and-run, fleeing to elude and no operator’s license, according to CMPD.

Prior to Friday’s incident, Calderon had been arrested for felony larceny and conspiring to commit felony larceny in January, according to CMPD inmate records.

