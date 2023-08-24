Suspect in California Shooting Rampage Is Newly Divorced Ex-Cop

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The man accused of shooting three people dead and injuring six others at a California bar on Wednesday night has been identified as John Snowling, a retired cop, authorities said Thursday.

Snowling, a 59-year-old former cop in Ventura, died in a shootout with law enforcement after he unleashed what witnesses described as over “100 rounds” at the Cook’s Corner bar, a popular hangout for bikers in Orange County—about 120 miles from where Snowling was once a cop.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer identified Snowling in a Thursday morning press conference. He did not say what Snowling’s motive was, but law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times that he was targeting his estranged wife, who was injured in the shooting but survived.

