Suspect in an arson fire outside a Northern California Walmart has been arrested

A suspect was arrested Friday by Cal Fire enforcement officers after a structure fire near a Walmart in Yreka, authorities said.

The 44-year-old Yreka man was allegedly seen in the area when the fire started by a witness, who told Cal Fire personnel that the man was “suspicious,” according to a news release by Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County unit.

Cal Fire authorities responded to the scene around 3 p.m., officials said.

Yreka Police Department officers detained the man while Cal Fire units determined the cause of the fire, authorities said. He was later arrested by Cal Fire law enforcement officers in conjunction with the Police Department.

The Yreka Fire Deparment assisted in the incident, according to Cal Fire.

The man was booked into Siskiyou County Jail and faces felony arson and vandalism charges, jail records show.