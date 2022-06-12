Suspect arrested on warrant, drug charges during traffic stop, Merced police say

Andrew Kuhn
·1 min read
Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Merced man was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday, on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to authorities.

At about 1:43 a.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting violation, according to a Merced Police Department news release. During the stop, the officer discovered there was an active arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as 48-year-old George Aguilar, police said.

Aguilar was arrested and the officer located about 77 grams of a controlled substance as well as digital scales, a police scanner radio and $891, according to the release. Aguilar was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substance for sale as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting and multiple infractions, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact officer Mitchell King at 209-388-7742 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • NHL Draft: Red Wings' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Detroit Red Wings will be likely be looking to bolster an already promising forward prospect pool with the ninth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coac

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.