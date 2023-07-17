Suspect arrested after three people wounded in separate stabbings in North Carolina

An aerial view of the site of a stabbing attack in Oxford, North Carolina, on 17 July (ABC11)

A suspect has been arrested after three people were stabbed in separate attacks in Oxford, North Carolina, on Monday morning.

The seemingly random stabbings occurred within minutes at a Walmart Supercenter, a McDonald’s and in a nearby street in the city centre, Oxford Police Chief Patricia Ford told ABC11.

Witnesses provided police with a description of a suspect’s vehicle, which was located shortly afterwards on Interstate 85 by Granville County Sheriff’s deputies.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested after a short pursuit, police said.

He was taken to Granville County Detention Center, where he is awaiting charges.

