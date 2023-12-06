Suspect arrested for string of shootings and homicides in Texas

Police in Austin, Texas, have arrested a man after six people were killed and three injured in a shooting spree on Tuesday.

Shane James, the suspect, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder.

Police believe he committed three shootings in Austin and alleged a link to a fourth in San Antonio.

They did not know whether the suspect knew the victims, however, Austin interim police chief Robin Henderson said.

The first of the three shootings that gripped Austin - a city of nearly 1 million - began on Tuesday morning, Ms Henderson said at a press conference on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested later that night.

Mr James, 34, may also be linked to a "grisly crime scene" at a San Antonio area home where two bodies were found, according to Javier Salazar, the Bexar County sheriff.

The Austin police department received a call at 10:43 EST (15:43 GMT) that a school district police officer had been shot and injured. The site of the shooting, Northeast Early College High School, locked down after the shots were heard.

The Austin school district officer who was shot in the leg is in stable condition, authorities said.

The second shooting occurred later that morning in south Austin, Ms Henderson said. Police received multiple calls about a man and woman were shot and killed in a double homicide.

Then in the afternoon, a male cyclist was shot. Ms Henderson said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police have released a mugshot of the suspect, 34-year-old Shane James

Later in the evening, police received a call about a possible home burglary. An officer allegedly found Mr James in the home's backyard, and he "immediately opened fire", Ms Henderson said.

Though the officer fired back at the fleeing suspect who escaped in a car, they suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" and moved to find cover, the police chief said. The officer is now in hospital and in stable condition.

The suspect was ultimately caught after he crashed the vehicle during a car chase with police.

Officers later went inside the home where they found the suspect "to check the welfare of those inside", Ms Henderson said. Two apparent victims of the suspect were found in the home.

Texas Gov Greg Abbott praised law enforcement and said the state grieves "for the loved ones of the six Texans who were murdered".

Mr James had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for assault that caused injury to a family member, Ms Henderson said at the news conference. She said further charges against the suspect are still pending.