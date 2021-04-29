Suspect arrested after shooting that left Central Michigan QB John Keller in critical condition

John Keller and another student were shot early on Saturday morning at an apartment near Central Michigan's campus. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Police arrested a suspect and are searching for another in the shooting that injured Central Michigan quarterback John Keller and another student on Saturday, according to USA Today .

Kenneth Thomas, of Detroit, was arrested on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 10 charges when he was arraigned on Wednesday in Isabella County court, per the report. Thomas was allegedly part of a group of people that drove over to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to visit bars that night.

Keller and another student, senior Tyler Bunting, were shot early on Saturday morning at an apartment complex near campus. Keller was initially listed in serious condition. Lauren Rhodes, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for his family, said Wednesday that he is stable but still in critical condition and “is showing all the right signs of his body healing.”

A fight reportedly broke out at a party shortly after “several suspects” arrived early on Saturday morning. Thomas allegedly left briefly to grab a gun from a vehicle and then returned and started firing into the apartment.

Keller and Bunting were the only two who were hit. Bunting is reportedly in stable condition.

"John took heroic actions to prevent [the shooter] from entering into the building to shoot other individuals," Rhodes said on the GoFundMe page . "John is a hero and he deserves our support and prayers during this time."

Keller, 21, started out as a walk-on at Cincinnati and then transferred to a community college before he landed at Central Michigan. He sat out last season.

