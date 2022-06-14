Suspect arrested for robbery of State Employees’ Credit Union in downtown Raleigh

State Capitol Police have taken a male suspect into custody following a downtown Raleigh bank robbery.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to a report at 11:50 a.m. of a robbery at the State Employees’ Credit Union at 119 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo told The News & Observer.

The suspect allegedly entered the credit union and implied that he was armed, Borneo said. A weapon was not recovered from the scene.

The suspect then fled on foot after completing the robbery and was arrested by State Capitol police officers on Edenton Street near East Street. There were no injuries.

The crime is under investigation and charges are pending. Police have not yet released details of the alleged crime and suspect, Borneo said.