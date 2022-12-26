Suspect arrested over shooting death of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney in Lebanon

Sean Rooney, 23, was killed in Lebanon on December 14 - PA

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has reportedly handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper.

Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three other people were injured earlier this month when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.

UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel and operates near the border.

Judicial sources have revealed that investigations showed Pte Rooney died from a bullet to the head when seven projectiles pierced the car he and his colleagues were travelling in on December 14. The other victims were hurt when the car hit a pylon and overturned.

On Sunday night, a security official confirmed a prime suspect was in custody.

"The main shooter has been arrested by security forces after Hezbollah handed him over hours ago," the official said, declining to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

It was not immediately clear if the individual arrested was a member of the group.

Private Rooney was farewelled at All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal last week - PA

Hezbollah is cooperating in the probe led by Lebanese military intelligence, the official said, adding that "preliminary investigations are nearly complete."

Earlier this week, sources told AFP that Lebanese investigators had identified suspects in the attack, adding that there were "at least two" shooters.

A car carrying armed men followed the UNIFIL vehicle, the judicial source had said, citing preliminary findings and calling the attack "premeditated".

Hezbollah has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident, and its security chief Wafic Safa has described the killing as "unintentional".

Witnesses said villagers in the Al-Aqbiya area blocked Pte Rooney's vehicle after it took a road along the Mediterranean coast not normally used by UNIFIL.

Al-Aqbiya is just outside UNIFIL's area of operations, the force has said.

Over the years, there have been a number of incidents between Hezbollah supporters and UN peacekeepers but they have rarely escalated.

Story continues

UNIFIL has urged Beirut to ensure a swift investigation into the first violent death of one of its peacekeepers in nearly eight years.

The force was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.

Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 but fought a devastating 2006 war with Hezbollah and its allies.

Lebanon and Israel remain technically at war.