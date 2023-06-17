Suspect arrested in the murder of a Miami father who was shot in front of his family

Friday, Miami-Dade police arrested a Florida City teen they believe shot a Homestead father in the man’s front yard in front of his 1-year-old child and mother.

Online court records say Monico Galban, 19, is being charged with second degree murder as well as machine gun discharge. Galban will be arraigned July 17. With these charges and a track record of failing to appear for a traffic court hearing on a pair of tickets for reckless driving and driving without a license, he’s unlikely to receive bond.

The traffic court hearings were June 5. Exactly one week earlier, someone walked up to a house in the 500 block of Northwest Third Avenue in Homestead and shot Juan Guajardo in the front yard of his home. Guajardo died on June 3 at the age of 27.

Miami-Dade released Galban’s photo to the public on June 10 after having trouble finding him.