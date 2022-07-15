Suspect arrested in motorcycle gang-related shooting in Kennewick that left 1 dead

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting that left one man dead.

Triston Broome has been booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault in what police have confirmed was a motorcycle gang-related shooting at the corner of Kellogg Street and Clearwater Avenue on Thursday night.

Investigators believe gunfire erupted between two people shortly before 9:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Kennewick Police Department.

Several people, including police officers, heard the gun shots. Officers responded to the area, where they found Jordan Patrick Taylor, 30, of Pasco, dead, and a second man injured.

When officers arrived, they said there was a group of “bikers” in the area, according to dispatch reports.

Kennewick firefighters took the other man, later identified as Broome, to the hospital for treatment. He was arrested Friday after being treated for his injuries.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office finished an autopsy on Taylor Friday morning, and confirmed he was killed with a gunshot. His death has been determined to be a homicide.

Police said this remains an active investigation.

The murder is the eighth in Benton County during 2022 just one fewer than the record set last year, which had nine homicides. Most of those this year have occurred in or around Kennewick.