Suspect arrested for local arson also ‘person of interest’ in Brampton shooting

A 40-year-old man wanted for arson in Shelburne and as a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting of a woman in Brampton is in police custody.

On Sunday (Jan. 22), shortly after 1 p.m., Peel police announced the arrest of Orane Bryon, who was wanted for arson for allegedly setting a house in Shelburne on fire.

Emergency Services responded to a call for a house fire on O’Reilly Crescent in Shelburne at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 21). The fire was put out, and according to Dufferin OPP, there was no one home at the time of the incident.

“We got the call, it was for a structure fire, and our notification was that the rear of the house was on fire,” Shelburne Fire Chief Ralph Snyder told the Free Press. “The interior of the house was significantly involved. We started a defensive attack to protect the two houses to the east and west.”

Snyder said they’re investigating the fire’s point of origin and ignition source.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle, described as a grey Hyundai Elantra with the licence plate CXTV527, parked in the home’s driveway.

Identified as a suspect, investigators from the Peel Police’s Intimate Partner Violence Unit obtained a warrant for Byron’s arrest in connection to the fire.

Byron was also named as a “person of interest” in a shooting in Brampton.

Police responded to a shooting on Friday (Jan. 20) just before 10 a.m. in the area of Candy Crescent and Major William Sharpe Drive. Arriving at the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. The victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators in the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 4990 or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press