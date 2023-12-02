Suspect arrested in killings of three L.A. homeless people

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, from left, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascon, discusses the recent killings of three homeless men. The officials were at the LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A suspect was arrested in connection with a series of shootings that left three homeless men dead across Los Angeles in the past week, police announced Saturday.

Suspect Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, is also believed responsible for a separate killing in a follow home robbery in San Dimas, Police Chief Michel Moore said at an afternoon news conference where he was joined by Mayor Karen Bass and Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

Powell was arrested on Wednesday but police only announced his arrest on Saturday.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after city officials said that a killer was "preying on the unhoused" during a Friday news conference. Moore said each victim was shot as they slept or were about to lie down.

Authorities said the first shooting happened at 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 26 in South L.A., when 37-year-old Jose Bolanos was found dead in an alleyway near 110th Street and Vermont Avenue.

Roughly 24 hours later, 62-year-old Mark Diggs was shot in the 600 block of Mateo Street in the Arts District. Diggs was pushing a shopping cart and had stopped to plug in his phone, according to Moore, who said the victim was about to go to sleep when the assailant opened fire.

The third shooting occurred Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue in the Lincoln Heights area, where the body of a 52-year-old Latino man was discovered. Police have not released the man's identity yet, pending notification of his family.

The shootings came to light on the same day a gunman shot five homeless people beneath a Las Vegas freeway overpass, authorities said. One man died of his injuries and another was in critical condition. The other victims were listed as stable, police said.

In Los Angeles, Moore said it appeared the gunman was attacking homeless people who were isolated from groups. In an emergency meeting with outreach coordinators and service providers on Friday afternoon, LAPD officials urge unhoused persons in the area to either seek shelter space for the night or at least stay in groups until the killer was caught.

News of the suspect’s arrest on Saturday made Jose Fajardo, 64, feel at ease.

“This is good news,” he said, smiling. “For those of us living outdoors, it gives us a sense of peace knowing he’s been caught.”

Fajardo was unaware of the murders until a Times reporter informed him of it Friday night. He lives in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, where the first murder occurred six days ago.

The killings made him rethink about scavenging for recyclables early Saturday since the murders often took place during the early hours of the day. Instead, he slept in.

Sitting inside a makeshift shack made up of a blue tarp, a couch and four drawer dresser, Fajardo said he was grateful for the police work that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“That’s some police work right there,” he said.

Not far, sweeping trash outside of his RV, Eric Muñoz, 41, said he was aware of the murder that occurred on 110th and Vermont and that he was an acquaintance of the victim.

"He was cool and never got into arguments with people and would try to avoid conflicts,” he said. “He often spoke about his family, his daughter and how he wanted to get his life in order and return to them. I told him do it, just go and do it. ”

Muñoz added: “I feel terrible for him.”

Hearing of the arrest Saturday afternoon, Muñoz nodded in approval.

“I’m glad they got the person,” he said. “Give him the chair.”

But the arrest did not make Muñoz feel any safer. He’s always on alert and the murders now made him worry that someone could easily walk up to him while he’s sweeping the area outside of his RV and shoot him.

“I stay here with my girlfriend, they can also just get in the RV and do something,” he said, pointing to a side window of the vehicle. “Someone already broke a window so you never know. I’m always on alert.”

Times Staff Writer Richard Winton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.