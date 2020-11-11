Suspect arrested as Houston police mourn 4th officer killed in 12 months

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant, as mournful colleagues marked the fourth Houston officer killed in the line of duty since December and the second gunned down in just the past three weeks.

The slain officer was identified as 47-year-old Sgt. Sean Rios, a married father of four and a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, officials said.

"This is a tragic case and it's just been a very rough year in our city," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo announced Tuesday evening that authorities has arrested Robert Soliz, 24, in connection with Rios' death. Soliz is also suspected in a series of road rage shootings, Acevedo said.

Soliz was taken into custody by a police department narcotics tactical team that conducted a felony traffic stop "after viewing the passenger and identifying him as a suspect we've been concentrating on since the onset of this investigation," Acevedo said. He said the suspect has been "uncooperative."

Acevedo said Monday's shooting occurred as Rios was driving to work. Rios was assigned to George Bush International Airport and was scheduled to begin his shift there at 2 p.m., Acevedo said.

The chief said it appeared that Rios may have come across a shooting in progress.

PHOTO: Houston police officer, Sgt. Sean Rios who was shot and killed on Nov. 9, 2020, in Houston. (Houston Police Dept.)

"Understanding Sgt. Rios' reputation and he's known for [being] a guy who's a former Marine … he doesn't turn the other cheek. He doesn't put on the blinders. If he saw something, he's going to act," Acevedo said at a Tuesday evening press conference. "And we do have 911 calls indicating an exchange of gunfire between a white pickup truck and a Mercedes-Benz matching the description of the vehicle that we have in police custody, and that's the suspect's vehicle."

"So we believe there's a high probability that Sgt. Rios saw that incident between those two vehicles" and tried to intervene," Acevedo said.

After being shot multiple times, Rios ran to a nearby motel and collapsed, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the @houstonpolice have taken the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Sergeant Sean Rios into custody without incident on the Katy Freeway. MTF at press conference at HQ at 5 p.m. We can all breath a sigh of relief. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

Siddharth Gandhi, manager at the Taj Inn & Suites, told Houston ABC station KTRK that he heard four gunshots before Rios staggered into his motel's office, covered in blood. Rios asked employees to call 911 then fell to the floor, Gandhi said.

Acevedo also said police are still searching for an "extreme person of interest" who was seen in security footage speaking with Soliz in a parking lot and appearing to point his finger as if shooting.

PHOTO: Officers at the scene in Houston where police Sgt. Sean Rios was shot and killed, Nov. 9, 2020. (KTRK)

"And I have a message for this individual: The video we're going to show the community is clear," Acevedo said. "The person, when they see themselves, they'll know who they are, but they're going to know that other people know who this person is."

"We're going to find you. You might as well turn yourself in," Acevedo added.

Rios is the 43rd U.S. law enforcement officer feloniously killed in the line of duty this year, which represents a 19% increase over the same period in 2019, according to preliminary statistics from the FBI. Eight of those officers have died as the result of being ambushed, according to the FBI.

