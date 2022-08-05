Suspect arrested after four people found dead in Nebraska town

By Brendan O'Brien

(Reuters) - A suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the deaths of four people whose bodies were found at two separate homes in a Nebraska farming town when police responded to reports of explosions and fires at the residences.

The Nebraska State Patrol took the suspect into custody early in the morning, without giving any details about the individual or arrest.

The arrest came a day after authorities in Laurel, about 40 miles (64 km) west of Sioux City, Iowa, responded to a report about an explosion and fire at a home and found one victim there. A short time later, a second fire was reported at a home several blocks away, where authorities found three more victims.

"Foul play is suspected in these deaths," Colonel John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol said at a news briefing on Thursday.

Investigators suspect gunfire played a part in both crime scenes, the state police said. A silver sedan, believed to be connected to the crimes, was spotted leaving Laurel after the fires.

A news briefing was scheduled for later on Friday.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)