Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing attack in German town of Wuerzburg

Police respond to the stabbing attack in Wuerzburg, Germany, on Friday (AP)

Police in the German city of Wuerzburg have arrested a suspect after a knife attack that left ‘several’ injured and an unknown number dead.

A “major operation” saw the central area sealed off, police in Lower Franconia said.

Bild newspaper reported that three were dead.

Videos posted on social media showed a young man seemingly holding a knife being contained by men armed with cafe chairs and improvised weapons until police arrived.

“The attacker was overpowered after police used a firearm,” police said on Twitter. “There are no indications of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population.”

The videos matched the reported location of the attacks on and around Wuerzburg’s central Barbarossaplatz, though it was not immediately possible to confirm when they had been made.

Wuerzburg, which is south-east of Frankfurt. was the scene of an Isis-inspired terror attack in July 2016 in which a teenager attacked train passengers with an axe to avenge the killing of a friend in Afghanistan. The 17-year-old refugee was shot dead by police as he fled.

More follows...

Read More

Watch live as fans gather to watch Hungary v Germany in Munich

‘Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is’: EU leaders condemn Hungary’s LGBT+ law

‘It’s a huge tragedy’: Rare tornado in Czech Republic kills four and injures hundreds