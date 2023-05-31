Suspect arrested in connection with North End Tacoma shooting that left woman dead

Tacoma police arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon in the May 14 homicide of a Lynnwood woman in Tacoma’s North End.

Chantelle Grayson, 28, was shot outdoors in the 700 block of North Junett Street. She later died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

On Tuesday, Tacoma police detectives arrested a 37-year-old man for Grayson’s homicide. He was taken into custody without incident at a Tacoma business, police said. The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.