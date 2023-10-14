Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in fatal Grand Prairie shooting of 18-year-old

A suspect was arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old, the Grand Prairie Police Department announced in a news release Friday.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, the Grand Prairie police responded to a shooting at the Medical City Emergency Room in Grand Prairie located in the 5200 block of Lake Ridge.

At the emergency room, officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound who had been transported to the location by his friends, according to the release.

The victim, identified as Simon Nguyen, 18, was pronounced dead by the emergency room staff.

Detectives determined the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Nathan Nix, and Nguyen, who knew each other, met in the 1000 block of Coffeyville Trail.

Nguyen and Nix were “engaged in possible high-risk activity when a disturbance between them occurred,” police said in the release. The disturbance escalated and resulted in Nguyen being shot.

Nix was apprehended Friday by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force without incident.

He is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a capital murder charge.