Report: Second suspect charged in disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

Another suspect was arrested Friday in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris who has been missing since Oct. 23. (Aniah Blanchard/Auburn Police)

A second suspect was charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard — the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris — on Friday night, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, was arrested by Auburn police in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday night, marking the second arrest made in the case. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed last week and charged him with first-degree kidnapping. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, it’s not yet clear what role Fisher allegedly played in Blanchard’s disappearance as a gag order is in place.

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at an Auburn convenience store, where a witness claims to have seen Yazeed “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her.” Her car was found days later at a Montgomery apartment complex with blood “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury” discovered inside.

Blanchard’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Yazeed has a long history of legal issues, and was free on bond on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree robbery when Blanchard first disappeared after he allegedly beat two men in a hotel room. Fisher, however, does not. Per the report, he has received five traffic tickets and was convicted for public intoxication and possession of marijuana in 2015.

Walt and his wife, Angela, appeared on “Dr. Phil” last week to talk about the case, too, and are still hopeful that she is alive.

“I totally believe that there were other people involved, multiple people involved,” Angela said. “Personally, I feel like it was someone that, if it was a setup, that it was somebody who knew Aniah and that knew her well.”

Walt boasts a 13-7 UFC record, and was scheduled to fight next in December. He has won both of his fights this year in under one minute, and knocked out Alexey Oleinik in just 12 seconds at UFC San Antonio in July — the third-fastest finish in UFC heavyweight history.

