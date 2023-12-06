Suspect arrested in Austin after six people killed in multi-city Texas ‘shooting spree’

A suspect has been named in a series of apparent murders and shootings that left six people dead and three others injured across two major Texas cities.

Shane James, 34, is facing capital murder charges, police said.

He was linked to the deaths of four people on Tuesday in Austin, where two police officers and a cyclist were shot and injured. Authorities said during a press conference on Wednesday, before Mr James was identified, that the suspect had an outstanding assault and family violence warrant.

Following the Austin attacks, police linked the suspect to the deaths of two other people in San Antonio.

“We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents,” Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said. She added that authorities “did not determine that these incidents were connected until the last incident occurred” on Tuesday night.

According to KXAN, the first incident was reported at 10.40am on Tuesday near Northeast Early College High School, where an Austin Independent School District police sergeant was shot. Then, police received reports of a double homicide in the area “involving a male and female victim.”

The reports came around noon, when the suspect reportedly saw a handyman sitting in his car, which was parked in front of a home in the 7300 block of Shadywood Drive. A source told FOX 7 Austin that Mr James allegedly shot through the man’s passenger window, fatally striking him.

A woman who was inside the home then came outside when she heard the disturbance. The suspect allegedly chased her and fatally shot her.

The source also told the outlet that Mr James allegedly stole the handyman’s vehicle and drove it to the crime scene.

Just before 5pm, a cyclist was reportedly shot and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Two hours later, an officer found a suspected burglar the backyard of an Austral Loop home, a “male suspect” who “immediately opened fire.” That officer is reportedly suffering non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect escaped.

When law enforcement checked inside the house, they found two other bodies.

The suspect drove away but crashed at the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 1826, leading to his arrest.

“Later, officers went inside the residence” in Austral Loop to conduct a welfare check, the police chief said. “Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside with fatal injuries and pronounced deceased on scene.”

Investigators also said they had linked the suspect with a home near San Antonio, where two others were found dead.

“I believe they saw water coming out of the residence, appearing as if something was leaking inside,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, on Wednesday. “Two people were found dead in the house, but Salazar didn’t say how they died.

Mr Salazar said that the San Antonio crime scene was “grisly” but did not elaborate on how the victims were killed.

“Nobody deserves to die the way we believe that they died,” the sheriff said. “This is a very quiet family. The gentleman that lives in the home, he’s very involved in the community, in the neighborhood watch,”

The three people injured all suffered gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the six people killed was not confirmed by police.