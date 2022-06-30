Suspect accused of smuggling migrants in San Antonio to appear in court; 3 others charged

A suspect charged in connection to what officials have called the deadliest smuggling incident on record in U.S. history is expected to appear in court for the first time Thursday.

Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of smuggling resulting in death in connection to a suspected migrant smuggling operation that left more than 50 people dead in a tractor trailer in San Antonio's sweltering heat this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents provided Homeland Security Investigations with surveillance footage of the tractor trailer crossing through an immigration checkpoint, the office said. The footage led San Antonio Police Department officers to where Zamorano was found hiding in the brush after trying to run away, according to the office.

Zamorano is originally from the south Texas city of Brownsville, near the state's border with Mexico, but he resides in Pasadena, Texas, prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison or the death penalty.

Three others were also arrested and are in federal custody.

Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Palestine, Texas, and faces a charge of conspiracy to smuggle resulting in death, according to prosecutors. Investigators found evidence on Zamorano's phone that he had communicated with Martinez about the suspected smuggling conspiracy beforehand, prosecutors said.

Martinez had his first court appearance Wednesday. If convicted, he could also face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao, 48, who are Mexican citizens, both face a charge of possessing a weapon while in the U.S. illegally, federal charging documents filed in the Western District of Texas show.

Court records show the two men have not been charged in the suspected smuggling plot. Prosecutors say investigators located D'Luna-Mendez and D'Luna-Bilbao by tracing the addresses on the vehicle's registration.

Authorities found a handgun in the truck D'Luna-Bilbao was driving and additional firearms in the residence. Both men admitted to possessing illegal firearms and to overstaying their visas, according to the complaints.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

