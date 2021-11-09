Suspect accused of murder in fatal Denton crash that involved drinking, police say

Police on Monday arrested on suspicion of murder a man who they allege was drunk and speeding when in October in Denton he ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, killing its driver.

Damon Brown, 52, of Krum, was previously convicted three times of driving while intoxicated, Denton police said.

Brown was driving a pickup truck while intoxicated about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 22 when it collided with a sedan at Jim Christal Road and North Western Boulevard, police said.

The sedan’s driver, Aman Qureshi, 34, of Aubrey, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from blunt force injuries.

Brown was ejected from the pickup and was injured. Brown was at a hospital until Monday afternoon, when he was released and police took him to the Denton County Jail.

Police previously said that they intended to arrest Brown on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter.