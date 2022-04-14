Suspect accused of killing 2 teens, injuring 4 others in Durham arrested in Washington

A man accused of killing two teenagers and injuring four others in a December shooting has been taken into custody, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Wednesday.

Keon Rayquan Beal, 21, was indicted last month on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, The News & Observer reported.

Beal was arrested in Washington, D.C., and was there Wednesday afternoon. Andrews said he was in the process of being transported back to Durham. She did not say when he was arrested.

Beal was wanted in connection to a Dec. 13 shooting near the intersection of Mathison and Eugene streets, south of the Durham Freeway.

Early that morning, officers found six shooting victims and a black Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility pole.

Isaiah Carrington, 19, and Ariuna Cotton, 15, died in the shooting. Four others, including a 13-year-old boy and three girls, ages 17, 13 and 12, were injured.

Police previously said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Durham police say the shooting remains under investigation.