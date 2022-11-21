Suspect in 2010 road-rage homicide near Sacramento is in custody after going to Mexico

A homicide suspect sought for more than a decade, accused of stabbing a man during a road-rage incident in rural Yolo County, has been flown back to California after being arrested in Mexico, sheriff’s officials said.

Guillermo Perez Avina, a Dunnigan resident, was identified as the suspect shortly after the July 2010 stabbing, which took place on County Road 99W in Dunnigan, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said at a Monday news release.

Avina, now 37, “got out of his vehicle and violently attacked the victim,” who died at a hospital of multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Jorge Gutierrez of Colusa County, The Sacramento Bee reported at the time.

Sheriff’s detectives learned that Avina fled to Mexico, and in November 2010 the FBI obtained a federal warrant for his arrest, according to the news release.

Police in Guadalajara, Mexico, arrested Avina on unrelated charges in January 2016. After completion of his sentence in Mexico, FBI agents on Friday escorted Avina as he was flown from Mexico to Sacramento International Airport, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Avina was booked Friday evening into the Yolo County Jail in Woodland. He is scheduled for arraignment in Yolo Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials in 2010 said the road rage driver smashed the window of Gutierrez’s vehicle, a Jeep, then stabbed him multiple times in the arm using a knife. Deputies said the knife struck an artery.