Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Pose for Pictures and His 'I Survived Aarya 360 Degrees' T-shirt Has Our Attention

All the single girls out there, start praying for you to find a boyfriend like Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen's very handsome beau continues to extend his support for her web series debut, Aarya, even after months of its release. The couple recently stepped out for a casual stroll in the city and our paparazzi was quick in spotting them while roaming about. While they posed for some super adorable pictures together, we couldn't help but notice his T-shirt that had a special Aarya connect. 10 Pics of Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Which Proves He is the Hottest 'Firecracker' in Town Right Now!

Rohman wore a black t-shirt that read ' I survived Aarya 360 degrees'. While this was a hilarious take on Ram Madhvani's insistence on taking all 360-degree shots, we admire the way he wore it to show his love and support for her web show. Now, what's exactly a 360-degree shot? Well, in simple language, it is also known as immersive videos or spherical videos. Those are recordings where a view in every direction is recorded at the same time and is shot using an omnidirectional camera or a collection of cameras. The Neerja director was very peculiar on having these shots while shooting the web series and he even has a video explaining it on his YouTube channel. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Have a Romantic Work-Out Session During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Check Out His T-Shirt

Sushmita and Rohman are B-town's newest lovebirds whose Instagram PDA soon became the talk of the town. Her beau is extremely fond of her daughters and they adore him equally. Sushmita is smitten by him and he's head over heels in love with her. Their amazing chemistry melts our hearts and given a choice, we won't stop gushing about.