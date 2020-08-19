Sushant’s case in SC, Priyanka backs Rahul and more: A round-up of the top stories on August 19, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC to pronounce verdict on Rhea’s plea today

The top court, which had reserved its judgement on the plea on August 11, was told by the Bihar government that “political clout” has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in Rajput's case. Read More

Priyanka backs Rahul's call for non-Gandhi Congress chief amid crisis

Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president after the party faced an electoral drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim chief on August 10 last year. Read More

‘3 terrorists, including 1 accused of BJP leader’s death, killed’

A gunfight that began in Kashmir on Monday afternoon, ended a day later with three terrorists being killed. Two more soldiers also died in the line of duty. The police claimed that one of the three killed terrorists was involved in the murder of a BJP leader and his family members last month. Read More

Delhi Metro slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on March 22 due to the COVID-19 situation. Read More

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in NetMeds for Rs. 620 crore

As part of the deal, the company has acquired 60% stake in the equity capital of Vitalic and a complete ownership of its subsidiary companies including Tresara Health, Netmeds Market Place and Dadha Pharma Distribution. Read More

Australia promises free vaccines if trial succeeds

Australia says it has secured access to a promising coronavirus vaccine and will be able to offer free doses to its entire population of 25 million people. The vaccine is being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Read More

Global coronavirus deaths nearing April record as pandemic accelerates

Across Europe some governments have been heeding this warning and reintroducing control measures, amid concerns that the continent is on the brink of a “second wave” of infections. Read More

‘MS Dhoni should be the next one to take charge’ - Tendulkar to selectors in 2007

Sachin said that he used to stand at first slip back then and would interact with MS Dhoni behind the stumps quite a lot. The legendary batsman was not only impressed with Dhoni’s match-reading skills, but both their thoughts would more or less be on the same page. Read More

US and China agree to double airline flights between them

The deal marks a further easing of a standoff between the world’s two biggest economies over travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Read More

Belarus President: No new elections ‘until you kill me'

Alexander Lukashenko said there will not be another election “until you kill me”, before appearing to back-track after he was booed by factory workers in the capital Minsk. Read More