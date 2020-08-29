Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Refuses to 'Entertain' Rhea Chakraborty's Remarks on #MeToo Case

The #MeToo case involving Sushant Singh Rajput and his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi were one of the points discussed by Rhea Chakraborty during her recent media interviews. But Sanjana has refused to answer the questions Rhea has raised.

In 2018, Sushant was accused of sexually harassing Sanjana. He had subsequently shared screenshots of their conversations to prove his innocence, and Sanjana too confirmed later that there was no truth to the accusations.

During her recent interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea had raised questions about the case. She asked, "Why would you take so much time to clarify the #MeToo allegations? I want this to be investigated. Why will I keep quiet for one-and-a-half months?"

Rhea said that the #MeToo allegations had affected Sushant mentally. The actor was upset that his hard-earned reputation was tarnished.

When asked about Rhea's remarks in the interview, Sanjana said that she had nothing more to say. "As a woman, I have said more than everything that I have said. I have said enough and there is nothing new that I have to add. I literally cannot entertain that stuff right now," she told Cosmopolitan Editor Nandini Bhalla.

Asked whether she ever felt that Sushant was suffering from despression, while working with him on Dil Bechara, Sanjana said, "I never picked up something like that. I did not have the authority to sense if someone was depressed. I could pick up if a friend or co-actor was not in a good mood, or if something is bothering him. When you are playing two cancer-stricken patients that are dealing with time and the narrative is so emotional. We would be sinister and very serious at many points in time."