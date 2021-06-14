Sushant Singh Rajput, a hardworking actor unfazed by stardom, made all the right noises with his silences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Devansh Sharma
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Days before the release of Kedarnath, I asked Sushant Singh Rajput whether he had a spiritual awakening while shooting for the film at the pilgrimage spot. "Of course! I never felt so close to the stars. I'd end up gazing at the sky every night. It was the same case in Chambal when we shot for Sonchiriya," he said, his wide eyes probably reimagining the spread of stars while looking up at the ceiling of JW Marriott Mumbai.

A sky full of stars is an accurate term to describe Rajput's performances. Most of them were as serene and imbued with stillness, yet appropriately dazzling. Most of his performances were steeped in quietude that was extremely uncharacteristic of a leading star. This statement does not suggest his performances were, by any stretch, homogeneous. They all had a bit of him in them, but also marked pleasant detours from how a leading star would perform any of those characters.

Within the 10 films across his seven-year-long film career, he covered a lot of ground: From a failed district-level cricket player (Kai Po Che!) to the Indian cricket team captain (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story); from a commitment-phobic disoriented Jaipur tour guide (Shuddh Desi Romance) to a pithoo who guides devotees through the pilgrimage (Kedarnath); from a Bengali detective (Detective Byomkesh Bakshi) to a Chambal dacoit (Sonchiriya); from a short role in Rajkumar Hirani's 2014 blockbuster PK to carrying a Rs 100-film on his shoulders in Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore.

His Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin told this writer in an interview from last year about a sound suggestion Rajput offered him during his prep to play former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's period sports drama 83. "He reminded me I had to play good cricket as Gavaskar, not as Tahir. So apart from the cricket training we all got, I kept watching a lot of Gavaskar's videos on the field. I studied his body language to incorporate it into my performance. But I was also mindful I didn't have to ape a cricket legend. So it was a fine balance to bring a lot of Gavaskar and a little bit of Tahir to my game."

That is exactly what Rajput did when he played Dhoni. He was a carbon copy of the cricketer, yet never reduced his acting to a caricature. He was the Dhoni who knew every ball that goes up eventually comes down. He would act more through his shoulders, less through the perennially stoic face. Even though Rajput brought a lot of himself to his performance, he infused it into Dhoni so smoothly that one could never tell "that's Dhoni" and "that's Sushant" across his performance, unlike say a Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. As ironical as it sounds, he seemed more Dhoni than Dhoni himself, only by bringing a lot of Sushant to his performance.

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

"Whenever I take up a role, I try to be that person. Some of me would naturally seep into. I don't do that intentionally but I don't stop it either. I just prep so hard that I'm confident my conscious will overpower the subconscious," Rajput told me ahead of Kedarnath. He was reminiscing his journey as an actor while talking about reuniting with director Abhishek Kapoor, who introduced him through Kai Po Che!.

Sushant seems from the school of actors who prep extensively only to push it to the back of their minds when they perform on set. Between action and cut, they are somewhere in the sweet spot between spontaneity and method acting.

Preparedness in any form and to any extent could not have accounted for the several times Rajput was sheer magic on screen. 'Besabriyan' from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, for example, is my go-to song when I am running late for work. The visuals of Rajput running desperately to catch a train that takes him to the training ground always help me rush to work with the same childlike excitement, that is infectious but never overbearing.

It is the same innocence that can be traced in certain flashes of his deeply meditative performance as Mansoor in Kedarnath. Writer Kanika Dhillon told this writer in an interview earlier this year that the performance posed the same challenge as when she wrote the character. "He (Mansoor) has a clean heart, and is untouched by the corruption of religion and greed. He represents purity in every way. To write that was very difficult because as a writer, one has to be corrupt in every way. You have to be aware of all notions, get into all kinds of entrapment, and go down really dark alleys emotionally."

Similarly, as an actor, Rajput could not have helped but fallen prey to his past roles. How he could cleanse himself to play a man as unadulterated as the snow-peaked hills around him in Kedarnath remains a mystery. "I was well-prepared but was anxious of loopholes in my performance. But when I reached on location, I realised it wouldn't be so difficult," he said, invoking Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics from the song 'Qaafirana': "Dil na lagaya hum ne kisi se. Kisse sune hain yun toh kayi."

Music was a key tool in his preparation for every role. He would maintain that no matter how much he reads up or talks to people, the execution would always be aided by an auditory incentive. He had a song for every role/situation, but refused to divulge details. His past experience as a member of Shiamak Davar's troupe explains the keen understanding of his body language. Watch out for the bits when he purses his lips in the song 'Ik Vaari' in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta or holds the cigarette between two fingers in the 'V' victory sign in Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshi or punches into the air aggressively after scoring in a basketball match in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore.

Any young star would have relied on overstating in order to hold his own amidst the talented likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, and Bhumi Pednekar in Sonchiriya. But Sushant held the audience captive only through the liberal use of restraint in his performance. He played a dacoit with a bleeding heart. Even in the singular author-backed superstar-moment he got in the climax, Rajput ensured the actor within him did not get the better of the star on the surface.

One criminally underrated performance of Rajput is Raghu in Maneesh Sharma's 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance. His character navigated the grey area between the perception of a conventional man from a tier-2 city and the modern mindset of his generation infamous for evading commitment. The stammering in his voice and the self-awareness about his inability to lie convincingly were signs of Raghu's elusive nature.

When I reminded him of the film, Rajput revealed it was his trickiest performance. "I'm very clear-headed and confrontational. Not with people but my own fears. I worked harder for Dhoni and Byomkesh Bakshy but with Raghu, the deal was to stay committed to playing a commitment-phobic guy. I related to him but also realised if I throw myself into that deep end, I'd never come back. It challenged my process as I had to invest equal hard work in a completely different direction."

Notwithstanding his boundless talent, Rajput was one of the most hardworking actors of his generation. And that shows in the silences of his performances. He worked the hardest to unlearn because he believed in limitless opportunities. His stellar filmography is proof that like the stars Rajput so greatly admired, he did not go gentle into that good night.

All images from YouTube.

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Also See: NCB summons Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic helps in drug probe linked to actor's death

Nyay: The Justice makers inform Delhi HC that film doesn't contain Sushant Singh Rajput name or likeness

Makers of Nyay: The Justice respond to Delhi HC's verdict to allow film's release

Read more on Bollywood by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Suns complete sweep of Nuggets, advance to Western Conference finals

    Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.

  • Islanders suffocate Lightning in series-opening win

    Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • French Open: Novak Djokovic mounts epic comeback for 19th Grand Slam title

    Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • Bucks rout Nets after Kyrie Irving injures ankle landing on Giannis' foot

    The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.

  • Nikola Jokic's MVP season ends with Game 4 ejection

    The league MVP's season ended even earlier than expected.

  • Christian Eriksen was 'gone,' resuscitated after cardiac arrest, team doctor says

    "We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • Dumfries scores late as Netherlands tops Ukraine in Euro 2020 thriller

    Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.

  • It's now Kevin Durant and Steve Nash against hungry, desperate Bucks

    Durant will likely catch the jokes if the Nets come up short, but this is where Nash has to earn his playoff bones.

  • Sterling gives England win over Croatia at Euro 2020

    Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

  • Le'Veon Bell apologizes for airing Andy Reid drama on Instagram, but stands by statement

    Bell stands by what he said, but regrets how he said it.

  • NHL semifinal preview: Is Vegas-Tampa Bay in the cards?

    The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.

  • Bucks tie Nets 2-2 with 107-96 win; Suns sweep Nuggets

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory Sunday to tie the second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving was hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missi

  • MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

    DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection. Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection. Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the basketball flying

  • Choreographed move gives Colombia 1-0 win at Copa America

    CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game. The decisive moment started when midfielder Cardona took a free kick close to the edge of the Ecuadorian penalty box. Instead of shooting, he exchanged three short passes with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who moved the ball forward to where Miguel Borja wa

  • Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

    DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face. With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic an

  • Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race with three-wide pass

    Larson has won three consecutive races.

  • LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up

    A look at what's happening around the majors Monday: ___ MONSTER MASH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster. Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting s

  • Blue Jays homer 8 times at Fenway, rout Red Sox 18-4

    BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha

  • Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we