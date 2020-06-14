Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Bollywood Actor, Age 34, Found In Residence, Police Investigating

Click here to read the full article.

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead Sunday at his home in Mumbai. Police said he took his own life at age 34, but are investigating.

Rajput debuted in Hindi cinema in 2013 in Kai Po Che!, and was awarded best actor (male) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2017 for his movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In that film, Rajput played Indian cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He was also known for the role of Manav in the TV series Pavitra Rishta, which ran from 2009 to 2014.

Rajput’s public relations team released a statement on behalf of the family.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on Sunday.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

