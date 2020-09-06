Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: 'Rhea Chakraborty Is Ready For Arrest', Actress' Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Releases Statement

On September 5, 2020, a court on Saturday sent actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and late Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9. The agency also summoned SSR's girlfriend Rhea for questioning on September 6 and arrived at her Primrose Apartment house to escort her for questioning. As the actress is all set to be grilled by NCB, the actress' lawyer issued a statement stating that 'Rhea is ready for an arrest.' Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, Asked to Appear Today.

Also Read | #1YearOfChhichhore: Makers of Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Pay Tribute In Loving Memory Of The Late Actor (Watch Video)

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, She has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the Cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI , ED and NCB." Adv Satish Maneshinde revealed in a statement to India TV. Rhea Chakraborty's Father Retd Lt Col Indrajit Reacts to Son Showik's Arrest by NCB: 'Congrats India, You Have Effectively Demolished a Middle-Class Family'.

After NCB arrested Showik on Friday night, Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty released a statement to India Today where he alleged that the trial into SSR's death had 'destroyed a middle-class' family.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, Asked to Appear Today

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind,” Indrajit said in a statement.