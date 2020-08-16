Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Anupam Kher Says His MS Dhoni - The Untold Story Co-star Was 'Not A Person Who Would Let Depression Overrule His Life'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death left everyone including his colleagues and fans in shock. The actor died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. While the actor's death case has gotten murkier with and several conspiracy theories floating around, recently the actor's MS Dhoni -The Untold Story co-star Anupam Kher opened up about him in an interview with Times Now. The senior actor who essayed the role of Sushant's character's father in the film revealed details of the conversations he had with the late actor whilst working together. Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka and Brother-in-Law Scolding Actor’s Staff over Money Transfer Goes Viral.

Also Read | Know About Priyanka Jha, and The Real Love Story of MS Dhoni - Know About The Character Played By Disha Patani in Retired Indian Captain's Biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Whilst speaking about Sushant's sudden demise and how shocking it is, Anupam Kher said, "I was surprised to learn about Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide. As an individual, fellow actor it’s very important to find out what actually happened so that his family and fans get a sense of closure. A middle-class boy’s dreams have been dashed. Sushant was certainly not a person who would let depression overrule his life."

Kher remembered how Sushant was curious to know about the workings of Hollywood and often asked about what it was like working abroad. Kher was quoted saying, " I remember I went for a walk late at night, and he was constantly talking about what he wanted to do. He used to ask me how I started working abroad, in films like Bend it Like Beckham, and how I dealt with the difficulty of speaking in English. I still remember that night. He kept asking me the difference between working in Hollywood and Bollywood.”RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande Joins Shweta Singh Kirti's Campaign of International Prayer Meet For Late Actor.

Also Read | How to Watch M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Movie Online - Dhoni Fans Can Watch Free Streaming of His Biopic Starring Late Sushant Singh Rajput as 'Captain Cool' Announces Retirement Here

Anupam Kher like several other celebrities has shown support for a CBI probe in the late actor's death. Actress Kriti Sanon had recently taken to Instagram to appeal for the same as she wrote, "I Pray that the truth comes out SOON..His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so that it’s investigating without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput”