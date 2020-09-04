Sushant Singh Rajput Case: TV News Has ‘Nagin Serial’ Syndrome, Says Media Expert

Most TV news channels in India can never be accused of subtlety or restraint in their coverage of sensitive issues. But even by those low standards, the coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been particularly shocking, with some channels airing problematic opinions on mental health and proudly conducting a media trial of actress Rhea Chakraborty even as the case is still being investigated.

Chakraborty’s private WhatsApp chats have been revealed and analysed to draw absurd conclusions, a food delivery person allegedly going to her flat was grilled by mediapersons and her building’s guard said he was attacked by the media.

She has been called a gold-digger, accused of performing black magic on Rajput and even termed as a zeher ki gudiya. Reporters have entered Rajput’s house to show the room his body was found in and splashed “never-seen-before” pictures of his dead body on TV screens.

The coverage of the case has been called a “new low” or the “lowest of the low” for some news channels.

Shashwati Goswami, a professor at the New Delhi-based journalism college Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), told HuffPost India in an email interview that television channels have no business raising the issue incessantly, especially since a CBI investigation is going on.

“It seems they have no faith in the Indian investigative agencies as well as the judiciary. But this way, the TV news has been successful in distracting people from far more pressing issues,” said Goswami, who teaches radio journalism and development journalism at IIMC.

She also underlined the importance of investing in ground reporting.

“The dying breed of reporters is urgently required to be revived for the health of the media. They are the ones who show the mirror to society. Without them, news (television) has become just mindless debates where twenty people share a screen and indulge in a competition of shouting down each other. The loss is not for...

Continue reading on HuffPost