Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty to be Protected by Mumbai Police Whenever She Commutes to DRDO Guest House, Decision Taken on CBI's Request

Mumbai, August 29: Mumbai Police will provide protection to actress Rhea Chakraborty for the commutation between her residence and the DRDO guest house - from where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are temporarily discharging their duties. The decision was taken on the request of the central agency, said a police official. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: CBI Questions Rhea Chakraborty for 10 Hours.



Rhea, who has emerged as a prime suspect in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was allegedly hounded on multiple occasions after leaving her home. The order to provide her police protection comes a day after the CBI grilled her for 10 hours at the DRDO guest house.

Rhea, in a series of interviews given to news channels on Thursday, claimed that she and her family members are facing a threat whenever they step out of their residence. Her father was "mobbed and kicked" said the actress, as she claimed to be a "victim of media trial".

Sushant, 33, was found dead at his Bandra-based residence on June 14 in what appeared as a case of suicide. The case drew national media glare after the deceased's father, based in Patna, registered a complaint with the Bihar police alleging a conspiracy behind his son's death. He sought a probe into the role of Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend, and her family members. The Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the matter.