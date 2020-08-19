Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Others Welcome Supreme Court's Decision of CBI Probe

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been through its fair share of twists and turns involving both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. The Supreme Court has now ordered a CBI probe The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had asked the top court to transfer the First Information Report or FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Several celebrities had come forward to bat for Sushant's case to be taken over by CBI and have now reacted to SC verdict coming in favour of them. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation.

While Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a post on justice after the verdict was announced, actor Anupam Kher also took to Twitter to react to the same. The actor who starred alongside Sushant in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to Twitter to say, "Jai Ho... Jai Ho" along with the #CBIforSSR and a folded hands emoji. Kangana Ranaut's team too hailed the SC verdict as the handle wrote, "Humanity wins." Check out tweets of celebrities reacting to this SC decision. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Hands Over Investigation to CBI, Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande React.

Akshay Kumar:

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020





Anupam Kher:





Kangana Ranaut Team:

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020





Vivek Agnihotri:

Brilliant. Thanks everyone for your support and faith in truth. Remembering Sushant deeply. #CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/0BlYgSbaBW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 19, 2020





Anshuman Jha:

Faith restored to an extent.But this is just step 1 towards finding the truth. I truly hope the family finds closure soon by finding the truth.Let's keep the politics aside and focus all energies in finding out what really happened. @shwetasinghkirt #CBIForSSR #1StepToSSRJustice — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) August 19, 2020





As per the SC verdict, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, said CBI will be the sole agency to probe Rajput's death, declined to grant permission to Maharashtra. A few days ago, celebrities such as Rashami Desai, Mahesh Shetty, Varun Dhawan and more had shown their support on social media for the cas e