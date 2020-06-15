Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor found dead at his home, aged 34

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his home in Mumbai.

The 34-year-old is believed to have taken his own life.

Police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed his death, and said an investigation was under way.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us," a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement.

Social media was flooded with tributes, with many reacting to the news in disbelief.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rajput was "a bright young actor gone too soon".

"He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances," he tweeted.

"Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless."

"I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening," actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.

"This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant," wrote actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Rajput's death comes just days after that of his former manager, Disha Salian, who died after falling from a high-rise building earlier this week.

The last social media post shared by the actor, who was born in Patna, northeast India, was on 3 June and dedicated to his mother, who passed away in 2002 when he was a teenager.

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in the movie Kai Po Che, based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

He went on to star in other films including Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Raabta, and played former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Rajput was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film Drive.

He made his acting debut with Zee TV drama series Pavitra Rishta.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In India, call the Mumbai Samaritans branch on +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530.