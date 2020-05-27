SusGlobal to Commence Integration of The Ydro Process(R) at Its Belleville Organic Waste Processing and Composting Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced it has agreed to commence The Ydro Process® integration into the existing operations at the Organic Waste Processing and Composting Facility of its wholly owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Bellville").

TradeWorks Environmental's Ydro Process® is integrated into the existing SusGlobal Belleville operations by applying the Ydro Series® Microorganisms product once during the preparation stage of the batches in the appropriate Gore® system windrows.

The integration of the Ydro Process® is expected to:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reduce:

Odors generated from the composting processing, its products

(compost), as well as its by-products (i.e. leachate).

Energy requirements, and the electrical consumption for aeration-heating

purposes.

Increase:

Degradation/decomposition rate and efficiency of the composting process.

Composting process and reduce the compost processing time.

Composting performance and efficiency of the system.

System's composting capacity and composting cycles (over its design

limit).

Compost quality, compost maturity, N:P:K & C:N ratio.

Composting temperature (naturally, through the biological activity).

SusGlobal will continue producing its Earth's Journey™ Compost as a member and in compliance with The Compost Council of Canada standards by processing 70,000 tonnes per annum of organic waste, with an additional 50,000 tonnes per annum organic waste processing and transfer site approved under the existing Environmental Compliance Approval (the "ECA") and Site Plan. The integration of the Ydro Process® into the existing system will allow for the treating of source separated organics ("SSO") and industrial, commercial, and institutional ("ICI") organic wastes to produce a higher quality compost, reduce processing time, and reduce odors, while continuing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ("GHG") by diverting organic waste streams from landfills.

Story continues

"We are pleased to have chosen TradeWorks Environmental's Ydro Process® to improve our own processes and quality of regenerative products" stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "We are always focusing on increasing efficiencies and standards in order to increase revenue and brand recognition."

"Our team is looking forward to working with the SusGlobal team in the integration of our proprietary product and process" stated Meni Mancini, Founding Partner of TradeWorks Environmental. "We are confident that SusGlobal will achieve the high-yielding results expected from the implementation of this initiative."

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy™. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

About TradeWorks Environmental

TradeWorks Environmental is a cleantech company focused on the treatment of organic waste and wastewater through the implementation and integration of the Ydro Process®, a biotechnology that increases the overall performance of biological treatment processes, by implementing selected bacterial cultures (Ydro Series® Microorganisms). The integration of the Process focuses on enabling systems to exceed designed efficiencies by leveraging the existing resources and infrastructure. The Ydro Process® establishes new standards for managing and treating organic waste and wastewater, with respect to being economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable, in an innovative and simple approach. For more information, please visit TradeWorks Environmental's website at: www.tradeworksinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591616/SusGlobal-to-Commence-Integration-of-The-Ydro-ProcessR-at-Its-Belleville-Organic-Waste-Processing-and-Composting-Facility



