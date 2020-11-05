Fashion guru Susannah Constantine reveals she is an alcoholic

Susannah Constantine has revealed that she is an alcoholic.

The What Not To Wear star said she has been in recovery for seven years following what she called a “lightbulb moment”.

Opening up on the My Mate Bought A Toaster podcast, she said: “It’s not something I’ve spoken about before really, but it’s important. I’m in recovery, so I’m an alcoholic.

"I’ve been in recovery for nearly seven years now.”

Read more: Susannah Constantine reveals 30-year anxiety battle made her want to 'end it all'

View photos Susannah Constantine (Doug Peters/EMPICS) More

Constantine, 58, said she was actually relieved when she realised that she had a problem and that it was something she could fix.

“It was so liberating,” explained the former Strictly star. “I felt a lot of shame most of the time.

“But when I realised that, the relief was so immense, because I could change it.”

The TV presenter revealed that, prior to that, her husband Sten Bertelsen bore the brunt of it.

“As an addict, often what you would do, certainly what I did, I would put all my own defects and find someone else to attach them to, so I thought my husband was passive aggressive, but actually I was the one who was passive aggressive and that I've realised over time and being in recovery,” she said.

“I was the awful kind of angry passive aggressive and my poor husband was the one who had to live with it.”

Read more: Susannah Constantine reveals Strictly fashion rules

Mother-of-three Constantine found fame alongside fellow fashion guru Trinny Woodall on noughties hit What Not To Wear.

View photos Susannah Costantine and Trinny Woodall (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau ) More

Woodall, 56, has previously spoken out about her own struggles with substance abuse, previously revealing that she got sober at the age of 26.

She said in 2009: “It’s probably a mixture of growing up and taking things from my upbringing that made me feel insecure and the kind of person I already was when I was born...

“Once you’re in the throes of addiction I don’t think it matters what the substance is.”

Watch: Susannah Constantine opens up about ‘divorce’ from Trinny Woodall