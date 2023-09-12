Susanna Reid returns to GMB after health woes left her sounding like ‘Holly Willoughby with bronchitis’

Susanna Reid returned to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (September 12) (ITV)

Susanna Reid returned to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after revealing vocal chord issues left her sounding like “Holly Willoughby with bronchitis.”

The broadcaster, 52, had been absent from the show since losing her voice at last Tuesday night’s National Television Awards (NTAs).

Upon her grand return to the ITV morning stalwart, Reid discussed how her croaky voice left her feeling like she had “smoked 20 cigarettes a day”.

She told her co-host Ed Balls: “I felt like I’d been vaping. I sounded like I’d been smoking 20 a day. It’s so frustrating.

Reid returned to the studio alongside co-host Ed Balls (ITV)

“I think I sound like Holly [Willoughby] you know she’s got that little catch in her voice, which is so appealing. But about two days ago, I sounded like I had Holly but with bronchitis.

“I had no voice at all on Saturday night and I don’t really understand what’s gone wrong. I felt mildly ill, nothing you wouldn’t work through.

“If everyone stayed off when they had the mild sniffles then work wouldn’t get done.”

The ITV star then revealed how she was forced to see a specialist after her croaky voice persisted, who explained that the hot weather and not being hydrated enough exacerbated her symptoms.

Reid added: “Funny enough, last week, I joked with Laura [Tobin] that it was about the hot weather, and all the climate trolls came out and said I can’t believe you’re taking it that far.

“Actually, I saw a specialist yesterday who said that maybe because of the hot weather, I didn’t stay hydrated enough.”

Despite the specialist’s help, Reid admitted that she’s been forced to swap her beloved coffee for an alternative as her voice heals.

She admitted: “I’ve got to switch my normal coffee for a peppermint tea, so life’s become a little less enjoyable for me and everyone around me.

“As you may have realised in the meeting Ed, because me without coffee at five in the morning is a different beast!”

The ITV star pulled out of her GMB presenting duties at the last minute on Wednesday morning after losing her voice at the previous night’s NTAs and was replaced by colleague Charlotte Hawkins.