Susanna Reid in tears on 'GMB' over mother unable to visit 26-year-old son in care home

Susanna Reid was brought to tears on Monday's Good Morning Britain over the plight of those separated from their loved ones living in care homes amid the pandemic.

The coronavirus has led to many care home residents going months without seeing their families, however, there are hopes that increased testing with rapid results could change things.

Reid was particularly moved by the story of one woman, Susanne, as her 26-year-old son who has autism has suffered distress over not being able to see his mother.

"Susanne on Facebook says, 'My son is severely autistic and lives in a care home," the presenter read as her voice started to break. "He's distraught he can't see me...or come home to visit', sorry."

The mother-of-three took time to compose herself while Dr. Hilary Jones and Piers Morgan continued the conversation.

Morgan went on: “This boy, and I can quite understand why Susanna got upset. He’s 26 years old, he is severely autistic and doesn’t understand why he can’t come home.

“This poor mother - Susanne - has seen him a couple of times since February. Two times, a 26-year-old, severely autistic son, twice she’s seen him this year."

Reid went on to explain why she had been reduced to tears.

"I'm so sorry," she said. "I was affected by what's happening, but keep your stories coming in about people who you can't see in care homes."

Matt Hancock appeared on GMB on Monday after a 201-day Government boycott.

Monday's instalment of the breakfast show also saw Matt Hancock interviewed by Reid and Morgan after a 201-day Government boycott of the programme.

The Health Secretary was asked by the pair about why the Government hasn't yet rolled out testing to every care home, to which he replied: “That’s what we’re going to do and I hope to have that done by Christmas.

"The reason we’re doing this carefully is because we have to protect people in care homes….I’d rather take a couple of weeks now to get those protocols right so that we don’t have this choice.”

He added: “It’s about how to do it safely in all 16,000 care homes which is a very large number and making sure we can do it in all different settings. It’s so important.”

