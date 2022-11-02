Susanna Reid forced to apologise after GMB guest calls Matt Hancock a ‘d***head’

Susanna Reid has been forced to apologise after a Good Morning Britain guest called Matt Hancock a “d***head”.

During Wednesday (2 November) morning’s episode of the ITV show, hosts Reid and Ed Balls discussed the news that the former health minister Matt Hancock will be heading to the jungle to appear on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

During a heated discussion on the topic, guest Andrew Pierce, who is a journalist with The Daily Mail, made the comment about Hancock, much to Reid’s dismay.

“He’s a d***head... I can say that, can’t I?” Pierce said.

Reid jumped in: “No! Apologies, everyone.”

On Twitter, one commenter wrote: “Amazing moment on @GMB when @toryboypierce calls Matt Hancock a ‘d***head’.”

“Andrew Pierce had gone up in my estimation for calling Matt Hancock a d***head live on TV,” another tweeted. “Well done!”