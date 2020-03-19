Susanna Reid fears she passed Covid-19 to 79-year-old mum

Susanna Reid leaves BBC Broadcasting House after appearing on The Andrew Marr Show in 2019 (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Susanna Reid has told of her fear that she could have passed the coronavirus to her elderly mum.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been self-isolating after one of her sons developed a cough, shortly after they had spent time with her 79-year-old mother.

Writing in the Daily Mail, she said the thought that she had put her mum at risk was her “biggest concern”.

“The thought is agonising,” she said.

“I want to find out for sure whether it’s coronavirus, so we can put our minds at rest,” Reid added.

The TV star, 49, also revealed she has been stocking up on hair dye amid the Covid-19 pandemic, admitting: “Even in an emergency, I’d do anything rather than go grey.”

Reid said she wondered how many people were heading to hairdressers to get their roots covered amid the outbreak.

“I’m following Kirstie Allsopp’s lead and stocking up on hair dye and root touch up,” she said.

Reid has been off work from Good Morning Britain and her colleague Charlotte Hawkins has been filling in for her.

However, the presenter has still been calling in to the programme, which she usually fronts alongside Piers Morgan.

She said although she cannot get into work to see her “Glam Squad”, she is still dressing in nice clothes everyday and said that keeping up appearances helps her to feel better.

Reid has three sons - Finn, Jack and Sam - with ex-partner Dominic Cotton, who she separated from in 2014.