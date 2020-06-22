Susanna Reid joins 'Celebrity Gogglebox' line-up alongside Judge Rinder

Susanna Reid leaves the BBC Broadcasting House in central London after appearing on The Andrew Marr Show on 14 July, 2019 in London, England. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Celebrity Gogglebox will be getting some brand new additions to the line-up as Susanna Reid and Judge Rinder are set to appear on the programme later in the series.

Judge Rinder confirmed the news on Twitter as he explained their debut would be on 3 July.

"Delighted to say my dear friend Susanna Reid and I will be joining the esteemed Gogglebox sofa dwellers later this series.

Robert Rinder attends the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"Susanna, my flatulent dog and I can be caught passing judgement from Friday 3rd July."

The pair have been pals for a number of years after Rinder, 42, appeared on Good Morning Britain back in 2014 and regularly holiday together in the summer.

Delighted to say my dear friend @susannareid100 and I will be joining the esteemed @c4gogglebox sofa dwellers later this series. Susanna, my flatulent dog and I can be caught passing judgement from Friday 3rd July on @channel4 #celebritygogglebox — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) June 22, 2020

Sadie Frost will also be making an appearance on the series and will be joined by the two sons she shares with ex Jude Law, Rafferty, 23, and Rudy, 17.

The second series of Celebrity Gogglebox began earlier in the month with stars including Bez, Shaun Ryder, Harry Redknapp, and Stacey Solomon.

The show was caught up in a controversy early on after Eamonn Holmes, who appears on the programme with wife Ruth Langsford, criticised the way the show had been edited to omit a clip of him discussing the death of his father.

Instead of the comments about his father, a humorous anecdote of him describing taking Langsford to hospital was used instead.

Gogglebox later apologised and said the episode would be edited for future broadcast and for viewing on All 4.