Susanna Hoffs, 64, Wears 28-Year-Old Dress in Ultimate '90s Fashion Moment: 'All You Need Is One Good Dress!'

The Bangles musician showed off the "tried and true" green mini on Instagram

Susanna Hoffs/Instagram; Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Susanna Hoffs in 2023 and in 1996

Talk about a blast from the past.

Susanna Hoffs, lead singer of the Bangles, transported us back in time on Tuesday when she shared an Instagram Reel with a totally bomb throwback fashion moment.

The "Manic Monday" singer pulled a green minidress from her closet and couldn't help but show her glee at finding the piece. She held up the "tried and true" dress for the camera while splicing in pictures and videos of when she wore it in the '90s, including for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Susanna Hoffs in 1996

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is the dress that I wore a lot," Hoffs, 64, also shared while showing off the figure-hugging garment, adding that it felt "funny" to revisit it."

In a fun finish to her reel, Hoffs took her nostalgic video a step further by putting the dress back on 28 years later — and it looks just as good as it did back then.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t help myself," she gushed after putting on the dress. "The dress still kinda fits. I’m sucking in my tummy a little bit.”

Susanna Hoffs/Instagram Susanna Hoffs in 2023

She laughed a little bit while showing off the whole 'fit, including shoes, but appeared thrilled with her overall appearance

Hoffs also shared a carousel of photos of herself in the dress a few days prior, including photos of yesteryear alongside recent snaps, writing, "All you need is one good dress!"

Related: '90s Supermodels: Where Are They Now?

Style from the 1990s is coming back in a major way, so Hoffs is right on trend and should keep her green minidress handy for any upcoming events. Whether it's Apple TV+'s The Super Models docuseries reinvigorating the '90s supermodels or Pamela Anderson inspiring literally everyone to be just like her in her '90s era, the decade is in full swing.

Story continues

We're back to baby tees, wide-leg jeans, bucket hats and everything else we thought we left in the past. But as the very wise Spice Girl Geri Halliwell — and icon of the 1990s and 2000s — told PEOPLE in October, fashion is always "cyclical,"

"We recycle our ideas, but tweak them a bit," she told PEOPLE of how fashion is constantly evolving.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.