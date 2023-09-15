Susan Sarandon says on ex Chris Sarandon's podcast that her mom told her they 'can't get married'

Susan Sarandon is humorously lifting the veil on her wedding to ex-husband Chris Sarandon.

During a recent stop on Chris' podcast Cooking by Heart, the exes reminisced about everything from tuna casseroles, to weird cats, to their own wedding in 1967 — including Susan's mother's "last minute" disapproval.

Susan, who was 20 at the time of their marriage, told the audience what happened when she told her parents of her and Chris' intention to marry. "What happened was, we said, 'Look, I wanna move out, and we're gonna live together.' And you definitely couldn't do that unless you were married at that time, back in the Middle Ages at a Catholic college."

She clarified that up until then, her parents "loved Chris," but "suddenly something happened between my parents." According to Susan, her mother being pregnant at the time caused some strife between her mother and father. "I think she was embarrassed," Susan explained. "She was 44. She didn't say that, she just said, 'No, now you can't get married.'"

Susan recalled asking her mother if it was all right as long as the wedding was "a little, tiny thing" but her response was, "'No, if I say you can't get married, you can't get married.'"

According to the Blue Beetle star, though, her father disagreed with her mother's reaction, which caused a rift with the couple. In the end, both parents attended the wedding, but Susan said her mother "was in a black raincoat, sitting at the back of the church for like 10 minutes."

"And none of my siblings could come except my brother that was right under me, who insisted upon coming," she added. "And luckily he hooked up with one of the bridesmaids, so it was a very successful trip."

This all seemed like news to her former groom, who said with a laugh, "That's the first I've heard of that one."

Elsewhere in the podcast, the two discussed chaos at meals with younger siblings, their early cooking disasters, their attempt at being vegetarians, and more.

